Priya Devi

iPhone 12 Pro Clay Mockup Set

iPhone 12 Pro Clay Mockup Set
Fresh, new, advanced clay iPhone 12 Pro Mockup Bundle for use app, web design that contains 15 different arrangements and perspective angles. The mockup scene generator includes the iPhone, a smartphone with fully customizable colors, shadows, and smart objects. You can use it for social media posts like Instagram, to spice up your portfolio on your website or Behance and dribbble projects. Also usable for print purposes due to its high-resolution.

https://crmrkt.com/8GlEpk

Posted on May 22, 2021
