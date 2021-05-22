Priya Devi

Floating Smartphone Mockup

Floating Smartphone Mockup ui art vector logo icon illustrator graphic design illustration design branding
With this pack of Floating Smartphone Mockups for Photoshop you can easily showcase your mobile app interfaces, responsive web designs and other custom artwork. Featuring 4 different views (being one of them a front view) this smartphone has earphones and charging plugs as well a front camera and 2 buttons on the side and the screen size was set to 1125 x 2436 px which makes a good fit for almost any type of screen.

https://crmrkt.com/W0MEKo

Posted on May 22, 2021
