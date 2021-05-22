Floating Smartphone Mockup

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
With this pack of Floating Smartphone Mockups for Photoshop you can easily showcase your mobile app interfaces, responsive web designs and other custom artwork. Featuring 4 different views (being one of them a front view) this smartphone has earphones and charging plugs as well a front camera and 2 buttons on the side and the screen size was set to 1125 x 2436 px which makes a good fit for almost any type of screen.
