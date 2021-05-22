Jayavanthi Gayathri

Yore Recipes

Yore Recipes dishes cooking cooking app ancient vintage app ui mobile recipes app ui design
Cooking app concept - based on your location the app shows all recipes of ancient dishes people were cooking back in time

Posted on May 22, 2021
