SabbirMc
CLAW

Gravity - Event Planner

SabbirMc
CLAW
SabbirMc for CLAW
Hire Us
  • Save
Gravity - Event Planner ux ui dark layout typography product agency website landingpage design celebration meetup conference event mangement event
Gravity - Event Planner ux ui dark layout typography product agency website landingpage design celebration meetup conference event mangement event
Download color palette
  1. Gravity shot.png
  2. Gravity 2x.png

Hello Dribbblers,
This time I'm sharing a modern landing page design for Event Planner. I hope you'll like it, don't forget to check out the attachment for full pixels... and show some ❤️ love!

Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.

CLAW
CLAW
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by CLAW

View profile
    • Like