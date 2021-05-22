digitalwaiter

Y the Wait - Best Food Delivery App Solution

digitalwaiter
digitalwaiter
  • Save
Y the Wait - Best Food Delivery App Solution best food ordering app food delivery app
Download color palette

Y the Wait is a comprehensive food delivery app software for your restaurant or food delivery business. Highly Scalable Solution and automated route optimization. Provides Real-time order tracking.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
digitalwaiter
digitalwaiter

More by digitalwaiter

View profile
    • Like