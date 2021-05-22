Mysore cafe logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The logo denotes an elephant in the form of an uppercase M. I came up with the idea because of the elephant is the state animal of Karnataka, Mysore.
Studying Karnataka's history, and the culture, I found that there is this massive Dussehra festival that happens once a year. where people use to celebrate Dussehra, also called Dasara or Vijayadashami in Hinduism, marking the triumph of Rama, an avatar of Vishnu over the 10-headed demon king Ravana, who abducted Rama's wife, Sita The festivals name is derived from the Sanskrit words Dosha ("ten) and hara ("defeat). Even though the festival is common all over India in Mysore people celebrate with elephants, this makes Dussehra in Mysore special.
Further research, found that the elephant has a significant role in Mysore history and culture. Elephants are revered as a symbol of good luck, prosperity, destroyer of evil, remover of obstacles, as well as strength, power, wisdom, memory, and vitality, Which is perfect to show the legacy of the cafe.