Mission Impossible - Movie Poster

The first Mission Impossible movie directed by Brian de Palma. In my humble opinion still one of the better ones. I love everything Brian de Palma made. Made I will make some more posters of his movies...

Challenged myself to design a simple minimalistic poster where color and imagigary represents the movie.
#27. Mission: Impossible

Wanna know more about me:
www.radijsontwerp.nl

