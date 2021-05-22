Mission Impossible - Movie Poster

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The first Mission Impossible movie directed by Brian de Palma. In my humble opinion still one of the better ones. I love everything Brian de Palma made. Made I will make some more posters of his movies...
Challenged myself to design a simple minimalistic poster where color and imagigary represents the movie.
#27. Mission: Impossible
Wanna know more about me:
www.radijsontwerp.nl