iPlant App | Plants Encyclopedia

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers 👋!
Plants produce oxygen, which is so essential for us; they bloom and fill the space with fragrances and a riot of colors;
The goal was to create a clear and easy-to-use diary of plant care to systematize and automate this process.
Now, thanks to the reminders, we know exactly when to feed and add my beloved Monstera so that it does not turn yellow.
Our idea was to show each plant in a cool background through a beautiful illustration that conveys the reality and recognizability of plants, a clean, simple, and pleasant design.
Creating your container garden at home is as easy as shelling pears.
Hope you all like it guys! 😊
_____________________
Ready to build your next App.
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile or contact us for your upcoming projects.
Thanks a lot 😊