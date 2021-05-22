iPlant App | Plants Encyclopedia

Hello Dribbblers 👋!

Plants produce oxygen, which is so essential for us; they bloom and fill the space with fragrances and a riot of colors;

The goal was to create a clear and easy-to-use diary of plant care to systematize and automate this process.

Now, thanks to the reminders, we know exactly when to feed and add my beloved Monstera so that it does not turn yellow.

Our idea was to show each plant in a cool background through a beautiful illustration that conveys the reality and recognizability of plants, a clean, simple, and pleasant design.

Creating your container garden at home is as easy as shelling pears.

Hope you all like it guys! 😊

