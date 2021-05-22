itsharjeetkg

Beauty.

Beauty. minimal design logo negative space lipstick beauty logo cosmetic lips
Beauty + Lips.

I left the bowls of the B uneven, since lips are naturally asymmetrical :)

Rebound of
Design a logo using negative space
By Dribbble
Posted on May 22, 2021
