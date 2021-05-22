Romane VIX

Les indépendants

Romane VIX
Romane VIX
  • Save
Les indépendants graphic design illustration motiongraphics studio vidéo studio de production motion graphics 2d art motion design
Download color palette

Introduction d'une nouvelle vidéo en motion design réalisée à l'occasion des 5 ans du studio de production Les Indépendants

https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/553360827

Romane VIX
Romane VIX

More by Romane VIX

View profile
    • Like