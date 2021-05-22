Diz Galt

Pixel Logo for Publisher Comics Book

Pixel Logo for Publisher Comics Book keyboard branding game pixel logo
Big Yo everyone! I am returning to Dribbble with the coolest logo for a comic publisher. The essence of the logo is that the publisher is aimed at the gaming theme of comics, and often the most frequent action in games is to confirm the action by pressing the E button. I was inspired by the games of the 80s and pixel art in general to play up the gaming theme and the direction of the publisher. Enjoy!

Posted on May 22, 2021
    Like