Stuti Pareek

Page 1

Stuti Pareek
Stuti Pareek
  • Save
Page 1 adobe illustrator adobe photoshop adobexd mobile app design mobile design mobile app app design app ux branding ui illustration logo design
Download color palette

I recently created a product case study for an app - Rentolo, to find and publish properties for rent.

Click on the link below or visit my Behance profile to see the full project :https://www.behance.net/gallery/119944327/Rentolo-UIUX-Case-study

Stuti Pareek
Stuti Pareek

More by Stuti Pareek

View profile
    • Like