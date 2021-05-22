THEA’s ILLUSTRATIONS

BLOOMS

BLOOMS flower illustration illustrator design pastel pink autumn bloom pastel flower
I was just thinking about creating a painting with pastel colours and as I love making flowers, I ended up mixing both the ideas to create this beautiful illustration.

