Updated Logo For Doodlerz Design Agency

Updated Logo For Doodlerz Design Agency art branding logo deisgn vector minimalist mockup art logo design mockup text simple illustration minimal logo logo concept logo design doodlerz
designed this logo for ourselves. we decided to upgrade our existing logo and move on to a simpler and better logo for our agency. we came up with this. this is a logo cum brand name design.
did you like it?

