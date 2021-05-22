Rahul Ninave

Magenta Fitness - Landing Page

Rahul Ninave
Rahul Ninave
  • Save
Magenta Fitness - Landing Page ui design trending idea ux ui web webdesign stay fit branding minimal inspiration creative homepage landingpage fitness
Download color palette

Hi there!

This is a landing page design for fitness.

Share your thoughts in the comments.

Check out my site to see more: Rahul Ninave

Thank you! ♥

Rahul Ninave
Rahul Ninave

More by Rahul Ninave

View profile
    • Like