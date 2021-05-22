Moongraph

Dia 3 - Notificaciones

Moongraph
Moongraph
  • Save
Dia 3 - Notificaciones facebook cover inspiration facebook application figma ux dailyui apps app design design ui design ui
Download color palette

Rediseño de notificaciones de facebook
Icons by:ionic
Plugin used: Content Reel
Program: Figma and Adobe Ilustrator

Moongraph
Moongraph

More by Moongraph

View profile
    • Like