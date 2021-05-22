Aditya Dhotre

Design warm up :: 02 - Credit Card Checkout

Aditya Dhotre
Aditya Dhotre
  • Save
Design warm up :: 02 - Credit Card Checkout aditya dhotre adidhotre dailyui002 dailyui interaction ui creditcard checkout
Download color palette

To keep my dribbble profile active, I started doing these design warm-up, there are times as the designer sometimes I feel continous warm up is necessary to the creative muscles brink and healthy.

Warm-ups go very well with design thinking because they support many of its attributes, such as being curious and having an open mindset as well as being mindful of and collaborating with other people.

Aditya Dhotre
Aditya Dhotre
Independent Designer from Madras.

More by Aditya Dhotre

View profile
    • Like