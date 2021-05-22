React Framework Landing Page UI

Hello everyone!

This is a concept exploration from one of our SAAS landing page projects.

What We Do

- Developing a conversion-focused landing page

- Creating a visual design system

In this Design

The client insists on using illustration as a hook for the landing page so we use one here. Pretty much confident with the results tho.

This is Natuno

Natuno is a team consisting of multidisciplinary people from different sets of backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software, and Saas design and development.

