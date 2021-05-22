React Framework Landing Page UI

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello everyone!
This is a concept exploration from one of our SAAS landing page projects.
What We Do
- Developing a conversion-focused landing page
- Creating a visual design system
In this Design
The client insists on using illustration as a hook for the landing page so we use one here. Pretty much confident with the results tho.
This is Natuno
Natuno is a team consisting of multidisciplinary people from different sets of backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software, and Saas design and development.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
We are available for new design projects
🌐 Visit : Natuno Design
🔥 Instagram : @natuno.lab
Get free project estimation and consultation
📮 Email : hello@natuno.design