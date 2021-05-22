Dimas Wibowo ◎
Natuno Lab

React Framework Landing Page UI

Dimas Wibowo ◎
Natuno Lab
Dimas Wibowo ◎ for Natuno Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
React Framework Landing Page UI header development ui minimal gradient illustration interface landing page website web design react framework
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

This is a concept exploration from one of our SAAS landing page projects.

What We Do
- Developing a conversion-focused landing page
- Creating a visual design system

In this Design
The client insists on using illustration as a hook for the landing page so we use one here. Pretty much confident with the results tho.

This is Natuno
Natuno is a team consisting of multidisciplinary people from different sets of backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software, and Saas design and development.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
We are available for new design projects
🌐 Visit : Natuno Design
🔥 Instagram : @natuno.lab

Get free project estimation and consultation
📮 Email : hello@natuno.design

Natuno Lab
Natuno Lab
Result-Driven Design Company
Hire Us

More by Natuno Lab

View profile
    • Like