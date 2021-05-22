Oksana

Music app UI

Oksana
Oksana
  • Save
Music app UI webdesign neon lights neon colors neon light neon sign neon branding ui design web art vector
Download color palette

Made an UI design for a music app with neon lights style.
Appreciate any feedbacks.
Thanks for watching!

Oksana
Oksana

More by Oksana

View profile
    • Like