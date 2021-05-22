Tridib Raha

Grogu/ Baby Yoda

Tridib Raha
Tridib Raha
  • Save
Grogu/ Baby Yoda lucasfilm disney cute fictional pedro pascal taika watiti yoda the mandalorian starwars star wars baby yoda grogu low-poly lowpoly vector lowpolyart low poly face simple illustration
Download color palette

A fan art of Grogu from The Mandalorian done using Adobe Illustrator.

Tridib Raha
Tridib Raha

More by Tridib Raha

View profile
    • Like