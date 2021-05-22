Tridib Raha

Thor

Tridib Raha
Tridib Raha
  • Save
Thor odin thor low-poly thor ragnarok avengers infinity war avengers endgame marvel studios marvel fanart marvelcomics marvel chris hemsworth actor vector lowpolyart low poly face simple illustration design
Download color palette

A fanart of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, from the MCU. Done in Adobe Illustrator.

Tridib Raha
Tridib Raha

More by Tridib Raha

View profile
    • Like