Eva Moderna | Tribute

Salvador Salazar Arrué aka Salarrué, was a Salvadoran writer, poet, and painter. I have always been interested in knowing more about the history of art in El Salvador, and how concepts such as ‘illustration’ have been involved in the artistic and cultural history of the country. Looking for some inspiration on the web, I came across this piece that immediately captivated me with its contemporary graphic style, the easy-to-reproduce technique that reminds me of pop art and the unusual and bold color palette. So since I saw it, I knew that I had to create my own reinterpretation of ‘Eva Moderna’, an illustration created for the cover of the Salvadoran magazine Espiral, published in 1922, which reveals to a Salarrué influenced by the avant-garde, something that still amazes me.

—

