tolga

Their command is your wish

tolga
tolga
  • Save
Their command is your wish print television broadcast tv occultism occult media
Download color palette

Today, Media is showing us the most extreme example of mind control in society by shaping, changing and decorating the news that will be featured on the agenda as needed by the ruling capitalist. It claims that we can have all the things we need by creating a world of imagination and taking us into its traps, making us comfortable for its own benefits, forces us to buy products it wants us to buy by disinforming us.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
tolga
tolga

More by tolga

View profile
    • Like