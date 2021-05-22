Suraj Kumar

Remote Team

Remote Team
Hi there!
It's my first design on Dribble and I am so Excited to do more like this.
Full website design and build for a concept team collaboration platform. This website also includes a beautiful blog. I have built the website in Figma.
Let me know what you guys think. Don't be stranger, feel free for leave your comment .

Link:- https://team-app-homepage-suraj.webflow.io

I am available for freelance work.
Shot Me An Email : surajkumar7@gmail.com

