Shania Cardoz

#dailylogochallenge - Day 13

Shania Cardoz
Shania Cardoz
  • Save
#dailylogochallenge - Day 13 logo design logo mark logo haircut hairstyle hair design manly male man comb scissors barbershop cleaned up dribbbleweeklywarmup dailylogochallenge barber simple pattern negative space logo
Download color palette

Day 13/50

Barbershop Logo
Company Name: Cleaned Up

E8f2893331ee0ed4168f8d3f30c19ab8
Rebound of
Design a logo using negative space
By Dribbble
Shania Cardoz
Shania Cardoz

More by Shania Cardoz

View profile
    • Like