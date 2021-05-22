🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Photoshop Oil Painting Effect
This Photoshop Oil Painting Effect perfect for photographers and designers.
It’s enhances and adds more beautiful to images. It will help you to stunning your images
to make unique and awesome looks. This set contains 5 Different Oil Effect and 20 Different
color option. When you open unviewed eyes.
This action has been tested and working on Photoshop (English versions) CC2020 English Version.
Software supported version:CS5.5 ,CS6,CC2015.5,CC2016, CC2017,CC2018,CC2019,CC2020+ English Version.
File Includes:
- Two Version Action File include :
- 1. if you usage CS5.5 ,CS6 so please usage "For CS5.5,CS6 Photoshop Oil Painting Effect
- 2. if you usage CC,CC2015.5,CC2016,CC207,CC2018,CC2019,CC2020+ please usage "For CC2020 Photoshop Oil Painting Effect
- Two ATN Files include(Photoshop Action File)
- 5 Different Oil Effect
- 20 Color Option
- Help File
- Work on every photos.
- High quality result.
- Easy Customizable
- Organize layers
- Easy Install
- User Guide
- Easy to Use
- No photoshop skill needed
- 24 hrs support
Note: Preview images are not included
Recommend: For best result use photo between 2000x3000 or 3000x200px,DPI 72
If you have interest purchasing this product please
visit my creative market profile link.
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch
or e-mail : hmalamin8952@gmail.com
Please help me with the ratings, it helps a lot. Thank you Enjoy
Download Now!
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch/6167106-Photoshop-Oil-Painting-Effect?published