Photoshop Oil Painting Effect

This Photoshop Oil Painting Effect perfect for photographers and designers.

It’s enhances and adds more beautiful to images. It will help you to stunning your images

to make unique and awesome looks. This set contains 5 Different Oil Effect and 20 Different

color option. When you open unviewed eyes.

This action has been tested and working on Photoshop (English versions) CC2020 English Version.

Software supported version:CS5.5 ,CS6,CC2015.5,CC2016, CC2017,CC2018,CC2019,CC2020+ English Version.

File Includes:

- Two Version Action File include :

- 1. if you usage CS5.5 ,CS6 so please usage "For CS5.5,CS6 Photoshop Oil Painting Effect

- 2. if you usage CC,CC2015.5,CC2016,CC207,CC2018,CC2019,CC2020+ please usage "For CC2020 Photoshop Oil Painting Effect

- Two ATN Files include(Photoshop Action File)

- 5 Different Oil Effect

- 20 Color Option

- Help File

- Work on every photos.

- High quality result.

- Easy Customizable

- Organize layers

- Easy Install

- User Guide

- Easy to Use

- No photoshop skill needed

- 24 hrs support

Note: Preview images are not included

Recommend: For best result use photo between 2000x3000 or 3000x200px,DPI 72

If you have interest purchasing this product please

visit my creative market profile link.

https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch

or e-mail : hmalamin8952@gmail.com

