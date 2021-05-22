Email Apps with Apple Material You

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Friends! 👋
Last week on Google I/O 2021, Google announce their latest design system called Material You. What's unique about this "Material You" is that google provides UI color palettes that can adapt to our wallpaper or desire. I think it's a cool concept to give user personal feels to their apps 😍.
Speaking of that, I wonder what if Apple made their own Material You concept 🤔. So this time I try to explore glassmorphism design that mostly used by Apple and combined it with the new Material You from Google.
What do you think about this Apple Material You concept ? Share your thoughts in the comment 😄
Press "L" to show some love 💖