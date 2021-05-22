Email Apps with Apple Material You

Hi Friends! 👋

Last week on Google I/O 2021, Google announce their latest design system called Material You. What's unique about this "Material You" is that google provides UI color palettes that can adapt to our wallpaper or desire. I think it's a cool concept to give user personal feels to their apps 😍.

Speaking of that, I wonder what if Apple made their own Material You concept 🤔. So this time I try to explore glassmorphism design that mostly used by Apple and combined it with the new Material You from Google.

What do you think about this Apple Material You concept ? Share your thoughts in the comment 😄

