Natan

landing page

Natan
Natan
  • Save
landing page web typography ui minimal design
Download color palette

Today I decided to start a challenge : every day I will do the design of landing pages, banners, to see how I can improve my design skills. This is my first work.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
Natan
Natan

More by Natan

View profile
    • Like