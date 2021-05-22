Abu Ahmmed Romij

Business Card Design

Abu Ahmmed Romij
Abu Ahmmed Romij
  • Save
Business Card Design cards design businesscard branding design vector business card luxury business card minimalist business card cards card professional business card graphics design card design business card
Download color palette

Size: W: 3.75", H: 2.25"
Bleed: 0.125
Color Mode: CMYK
Tools: Adobe illustrator CC & Photoshop CC

Let's talk about your project
-----------------------------
Send massage 
or
Mail: aaromij12@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801740731363

If you feel happy after watching my design, please 'Like & Comment' my work and don't forget to follow me.

Thanks & Regards
Abu Ahmmed Romij

Abu Ahmmed Romij
Abu Ahmmed Romij

More by Abu Ahmmed Romij

View profile
    • Like