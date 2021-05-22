Aris Hernanda

Point of Sale (POS)

Point of Sale (POS) grid design branding ux design ui webdesign grid point of sale post
Hi guys,
This is my exploration for Point of Sale Page. All picture i got from unsplash and google.

Hope you like it ❤️
Say what you think in the comments 💬

Posted on May 22, 2021
