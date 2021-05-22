Chuong Vu

UI Concept | HAOYU Sichuan /Chinese restaurant website

UI Concept | HAOYU Sichuan /Chinese restaurant website photography flat branding website retouch web ux ui design
Haoyu is a Sichuan cuisine restaurant in the heart of Saigon. We built a website to introduce Sichuan culinary culture to Vietnamese and Chinese diners living in Saigon.
Posted on May 22, 2021
