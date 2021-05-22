Nada Sherif

Plant Pot

Plant Pot substancepainter lighting clay plant texturing modeling blender3d 3d blender
A lighting Trail.
Modeling, lighting and rendering done with Blender 2.8.
Texturing made with Substance Painter.

Posted on May 22, 2021
