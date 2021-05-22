Carol Cordeiro

Daily UI 001: Sign Up

Carol Cordeiro
Carol Cordeiro
  • Save
Daily UI 001: Sign Up sign up form design web ui figma daily 001 dailyui ui design
Download color palette

Hey there!

So, this is my Daily UI 001, using figma.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
Carol Cordeiro
Carol Cordeiro

More by Carol Cordeiro

View profile
    • Like