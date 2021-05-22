Rogério Gonçalves

Korper - Branding Logo

Korper - Branding Logo nude foil body care clinical clinic estetic body logotype logo design logo
Korper its a advanced esthetics clinic based on Curitiba, Brazil.
I mixed the concept of the foil to cover the "sensitive" parts of the K letter representing the purity of body.

Posted on May 22, 2021
