Farhan Hidayat | Grapeer

Retro 3d Style Editable Text Effects Templates

Farhan Hidayat | Grapeer
Farhan Hidayat | Grapeer
  • Save
Retro 3d Style Editable Text Effects Templates graphicdesign type detail retouching template adobe illustrator vector text style vintage texture scratch grunge old school 3d style background texture typography editable text text effects vintage retro
Download color palette

'Retro'
Vector 3D Style Editable Text Effects Template

Features :
Software Used : Adobe Illustrator
File Format : Vector EPS CC
Font Used : Gloria
*Replaceable words and fonts
*Scalable to any size
*Textured Background Included

This text effects template is suitable for any business, can be used as an additional effect that can be applied to a design as an element.

You can find and download it, available at :
https://stock.adobe.com/uk/contributor/210367441/grapeer

P.S : Don't Forget to Rate, Share and Comment :)
Thank You

Farhan Hidayat | Grapeer
Farhan Hidayat | Grapeer

More by Farhan Hidayat | Grapeer

View profile
    • Like