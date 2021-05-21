Trending designs to inspire you
Maya, nace con una idea fácil y sencilla de llevar acabo, una idea minimalista para una librería, la idea era que con solo verlo se entendiera el sentido y el enfoque de dicha marca.
Maya, was born with an easy and simple idea to carry out, a minimalist idea for a bookstore, the idea was that just by looking at it you would understand the meaning and approach of said brand.