Maya icon typography minimal illustrator vector logo illustration design
Maya, nace con una idea fácil y sencilla de llevar acabo, una idea minimalista para una librería, la idea era que con solo verlo se entendiera el sentido y el enfoque de dicha marca.
Maya, was born with an easy and simple idea to carry out, a minimalist idea for a bookstore, the idea was that just by looking at it you would understand the meaning and approach of said brand.

Posted on May 21, 2021
