Mizan R

Logo Design | Modern Logo | Mobile Network logo

Mizan R
Mizan R
  • Save
Logo Design | Modern Logo | Mobile Network logo app design mobile letter logo lettering modern letter logo logodesign connectivity wordmark logo brand identity logo phone company logo brand logo telecommunication logo mobile company logo network logo modern logo
Download color palette

"Konuşma" is a Turkish word that means talk/communication in English. The logo is designed for a telecommunication (mobile) company's brand identity.

GET IN TOUCH
EMAIL: mizanr94@live.com
WHATSAPP: +8801711126014
Thank you for watching

VIEW FULL PROJECT
Behance

Mizan R
Mizan R

More by Mizan R

View profile
    • Like