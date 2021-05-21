Volunteer Vancouver Website Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a website redesign for Volunteer Vancouver to fix some of the complications it's current website has such as white space, wordiness, and cohesiveness. Although majority of what Volunteer Vancouver offers is primarily information, my attempt to use imagery in a way to entice the public to peak their interest in volunteering and have a glimpse at what Volunteer Vancouver has to offer seemed more beneficial for them. I have also created a mobile website for Volunteer Vancouver as well.
SKILLS USED // UX, UI, Web Design
PROGRAMS USED // Figma, Photoshop