The Terrain Co. - A Technical Menswear Brand

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a fictional brand called 'The Terrain Co.', designed for the on-the-go individual who works hard both in their professional life and busy lifestyles. The brand is a technical menswear apparel line, created for a specific target audience in mind.
SKILLS USED // UX, UI, Web Design
PROGRAMS USED // Figma, Illustrator, Photoshop