The Terrain Co. - A Technical Menswear Brand

The Terrain Co. - A Technical Menswear Brand
This is a fictional brand called 'The Terrain Co.', designed for the on-the-go individual who works hard both in their professional life and busy lifestyles. The brand is a technical menswear apparel line, created for a specific target audience in mind.

SKILLS USED // UX, UI, Web Design
PROGRAMS USED // Figma, Illustrator, Photoshop

Posted on May 21, 2021
