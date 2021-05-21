Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bonus Coffe

Bonus Coffe illustration design icon vector typography branding logo
Bonus Coffe, el diseño es sencillo y fácil de aplicar, la idea no fue muy rebuscado, la idea era transmitir esa simpleza y generar una idea de minimalismo.
Bonus Coffe, the design is simple and easy to apply, the idea was not very far-fetched, the idea was to convey that simplicity and generate an idea of minimalism.

Posted on May 21, 2021
