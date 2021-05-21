Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
App Tour Design

Greetings,
Here is an app tour design for my company (Known as IOTA IT) for a survey app where users can upload receipts & get rewarded.
Let me know how was the design.
Thanks

