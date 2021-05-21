Manual - Finance App Management

𝗛𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗼 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗲 👋,

This is my new exploration, manual financial management app functions to manage your income and expenses.

Hope you like it ❤️❤️❤️

Say what you think in the comments 💬

We are available for new opportunities, Drop your business to:

azzamfierdaus123@gmail.com

All the best,

Azzam Firdaus