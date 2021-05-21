Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Manual - Finance App Management

Manual - Finance App Management ui ux mobile design mobile app finance figma design adobe
𝗛𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗼 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗲 👋,

This is my new exploration, manual financial management app functions to manage your income and expenses.
Hope you like it ❤️❤️❤️
Say what you think in the comments 💬

We are available for new opportunities, Drop your business to:
azzamfierdaus123@gmail.com

Posted on May 21, 2021
