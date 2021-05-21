Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Travel Company "Explore" Poster Design

Travel Company "Explore" Poster Design dark 3d modeling 3d typography modern photoshop vector branding graphic design flat minimal design
I used Photoshop and Illustrator to create the miniature world and text in the poster. The miniature world makes a landscape shot look more interesting and will be able stand out from other travel poster designs.

