Introducing a beautiful stylish handwritten font called “My Beautiful Story”. This font has been designed from recreate natural handwritten text include 119 custom ligature and beautiful swash, its help you to make great lettering.
My Beautiful Story best uses for signature, wedding, invitation, heading, cover, poster, logos, quotes, product packaging, header, merchandise, social media & greeting cards and many more.
This font is also support multi language.
In Zip Package :
– My Beautiful Story otf
– My Beautiful Story ttf
– My Beautiful Story woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
