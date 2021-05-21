Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jewelry Shop Website

jewelry uidesign ecommerce web uxui app design ux ui
#Homepage of a #Jewelry Shop Website.

We used a lean color palette because it helps users to focus on products. The accent color is beige which is associated with luxury and delicacy.

It's easy for users to navigate within the website because there's minimum amount of elements.

We are available for UX/UI projects! Feel free to contact us.

🌐 https://udelop.com
📧 contact@udelop.com

Posted on May 21, 2021
🌟 We love creating engaging products. Have a project?
