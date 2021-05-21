Trending designs to inspire you
#Homepage of a #Jewelry Shop Website.
We used a lean color palette because it helps users to focus on products. The accent color is beige which is associated with luxury and delicacy.
It's easy for users to navigate within the website because there's minimum amount of elements.
We are available for UX/UI projects! Feel free to contact us.
🌐 https://udelop.com
📧 contact@udelop.com