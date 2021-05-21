Sign Up to WRITEu

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ui design dailyui
i was told to up my ui/ux game, so i decided to join the dailyUI challenge as suggested by @pramastarr

the concept for today's challenge is made up on a whim, but it roughly is a service that either provides you template for formal letter writing, or simple ol' letter exchange with AI pen pal.

Posted on May 21, 2021
