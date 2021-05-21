Trending designs to inspire you
DR
Deepan Raj
This person I really admire in many ways. His channel name is Deep Talks Tamil, check his videos and it's completely about Tamizh history, Tamizh language, and always some news on Tamizh.
Hear his Tamizh pronunciation, his voice makes you feel goosebumps. Really I felt so many times.
He's the one doing all works for his videos.
His wife also helping him. He's working in Suryan FM.
He's the one who interviewed me for Tamizh calligraphy.
Now He's my friend and bro 😊 here one small surprise for you bro.
All the best for your future.