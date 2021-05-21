Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Thais Lorenzo

Daily UI 005 / App Icon

Daily UI 005 / App Icon logo branding ui ux ui design
Design an app icon. What best represents the brand or product? Or is it incredibly unique? Does it look great at a distance and does it stand out when put on your home screen alongside other apps?

Posted on May 21, 2021
