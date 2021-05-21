Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andromeda

Lovely Human Illustration - Ardentli

Andromeda
Andromeda
  • Save
Lovely Human Illustration - Ardentli vector design branding illustration
Download color palette

This is a digital illustration I drew for my apparel brand called Ardentli (Ardentli.com). I wanted a cute humorous play on the brand statement "Lovely Human." Hope ya'll like it!

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Andromeda
Andromeda
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Andromeda

View profile
    • Like