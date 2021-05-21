Farhan Hidayat | Grapeer

Basket Ball Textured 3d Style Editable Text Effects Templates

Basket Ball Textured 3d Style Editable Text Effects Templates elements graphicdesign graphic sports game arena basketball court basketball logo basketball typography 3d style vector editable text text style text effects design adobe illustrator
'BASKET BALL'
Vector 3D Style Editable Text Effects Template

Features :
Software Used : Adobe Illustrator
File Format : Vector EPS CC
Font Used : Montserrat
*Replaceable words and fonts
*Scalable to any size
*Textured Background Included

This text effects template is suitable for any business, can be used as an additional effect that can be applied to a design as an element.

You can find and download it, available at :
https://stock.adobe.com/uk/contributor/210367441/grapeer

P.S : Don't Forget to Rate, Share and Comment :)
Thank You

